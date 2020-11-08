Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









460,331 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of November 8, 2020.

9,397 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 315 children and 326 medical workers.

49,720 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 18,9% of cases.

1,157 persons (or 12,3% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 138 died and 2,637 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 206,866 persons recovered and 8,450 died from COVID-19.

In total, 3,613,899 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

44,172 cases in Kyiv city,

43,213 cases in Kharkivska,

33,283 cases in Lvivska,

28,265 cases in Odeska,

25,016 cases in Chernivetska,

24,066 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

22,040 cases in Ternopilska,

21,770 cases in Rivnenska,

19,820 cases in Kyivska,

19,493 cases in Khmelnytska,

18,334 cases in Zhytomyrska,

17,748 cases in Dnipropertovska,

16,932 cases in Zakarpatska,

16,105 cases in Volynska,

14,486 cases in Sumska,

13,907 cases in Donetska,

13,422 cases in Zaporizhska,

12,420 cases in Vinnytska,

11,944 cases in Poltavska,

10,618 cases in Cherkaska,

10,240 cases in Mykolayvska,

10,054 cases in Chernigivska,

5,441 cases in Khersonska,

4,450 cases in Luhanska,

3,092 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 60 (5/2/2020): 11,411

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 150 (7/30/2020): 68,794

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 254 (11/08/2020): 460,331

