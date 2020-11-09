Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









469,018 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of November 9, 2020.

8,687 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 350 children and 321 medical workers.

41,114 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 21,13% of cases.

1,100 persons (or 12,7% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 115 died and 2,277 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 209,143 persons recovered and 8,565 died from COVID-19.

In total, 3,648,292 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

44,920 cases in Kyiv city,

43,930 cases in Kharkivska,

33,754 cases in Lvivska,

28,728 cases in Odeska,

25,411 cases in Chernivetska,

24,494 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

22,216 cases in Ternopilska,

22,140 cases in Rivnenska,

20,410 cases in Kyivska,

19,839 cases in Khmelnytska,

18,970 cases in Zhytomyrska,

17,965 cases in Dnipropertovska,

17,192 cases in Zakarpatska,

16,436 cases in Volynska,

14,863 cases in Sumska,

14,190 cases in Donetska,

14,105 cases in Zaporizhska,

12,566 cases in Vinnytska,

12,204 cases in Poltavska,

10,723 cases in Cherkaska,

10,559 cases in Mykolayvska,

10,164 cases in Chernigivska,

5,558 cases in Khersonska,

4,450 cases in Luhanska,

3,092 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 60 (5/2/2020): 11,411

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 150 (7/30/2020): 68,794

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 255 (11/09/2020): 469,018

