Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 256

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









479,197 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of November 10, 2020.

10,179 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 410 children and 445 medical workers.

68,962 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 14,8% of cases.

1,252 persons (or 12,3% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 191 died and 5,514 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 214,657 persons recovered and 8,756 died from COVID-19.

In total, 3,691,258 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

45,667 cases in Kyiv city,

44,466 cases in Kharkivska,

34,304 cases in Lvivska,

29,336 cases in Odeska,

25,411 cases in Chernivetska,

25,054 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

22,622 cases in Rivnenska,

22,389 cases in Ternopilska,

21,038 cases in Kyivska,

20,328 cases in Khmelnytska,

19,616 cases in Zhytomyrska,

18,324 cases in Dnipropertovska,

17,620 cases in Zakarpatska,

16,821 cases in Volynska,

15,279 cases in Sumska,

14,693 cases in Zaporizhska,

14,578 cases in Donetska,

12,765 cases in Vinnytska,

12,723 cases in Poltavska,

10,919 cases in Cherkaska,

10,787 cases in Mykolayvska,

10,335 cases in Chernigivska,

5,833 cases in Khersonska,

4,643 cases in Luhanska,

3,204 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 256 (11/10/2020): 479,197

