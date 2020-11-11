Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









489,808 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of November 10, 2020.

10,611 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 350 children and 493 medical workers.

73,285 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 14,5% of cases.

1,453 persons (or 13,7% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 191 died and 6,802 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 221,459 persons recovered and 8,947 died from COVID-19.

In total, 3,735,166 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

46,632 cases in Kyiv city,

44,948 cases in Kharkivska,

34,988 cases in Lvivska,

30,041 cases in Odeska,

26,301 cases in Chernivetska,

25,643 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

23,035 cases in Rivnenska,

22,549 cases in Ternopilska,

21,731 cases in Kyivska,

20,826 cases in Khmelnytska,

20,194 cases in Zhytomyrska,

18,690 cases in Dnipropertovska,

18,065 cases in Zakarpatska,

18,056 cases in Volynska,

15,662 cases in Sumska,

15,285 cases in Zaporizhska,

15,066 cases in Donetska,

13,143 cases in Poltavska,

12,970 cases in Vinnytska,

11,092 cases in Mykolayvska,

11,063 cases in Cherkaska,

10,564 cases in Chernigivska,

6,075 cases in Khersonska,

4,738 cases in Luhanska,

3,280 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 257 (11/11/2020): 489,808

