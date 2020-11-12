Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 258

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









500,865 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of November 10, 2020.

11,057 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 428 children and 564 medical workers.

77,149 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 14,3% of cases.

1,509 persons (or 13,7% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 198 died and 6,235 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic persons recovered and 9,145 died from COVID-19.

In total, 3,782,099 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

47,563 cases in Kyiv city,

45,469 cases in Kharkivska,

35,535 cases in Lvivska,

30,704 cases in Odeska,

26,699 cases in Chernivetska,

26,252 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

23,585 cases in Rivnenska,

22,798 cases in Ternopilska,

22,431 cases in Kyivska,

21,392 cases in Khmelnytska,

20,589 cases in Zhytomyrska,

19,169 cases in Dnipropertovska,

18,470 cases in Zakarpatska,

17,610 cases in Volynska,

16,101 cases in Sumska,

16,084 cases in Zaporizhska,

15,478 cases in Donetska,

13,767 cases in Poltavska,

13,153 cases in Vinnytska,

11,373 cases in Mykolayvska,

11,323 cases in Cherkaska,

10,804 cases in Chernigivska,

6,272 cases in Khersonska,

4,822 cases in Luhanska,

3,422 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 258 (11/12/2020): 500,865

EMPR

Tags: