Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 259

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









512,652 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of November 10, 2020.

11,787 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 388 children and 555 medical workers.

73,398 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 16,1% of cases.

1,587 persons (or 13,5% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 172 died and 6,155 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 233,849 persons recovered and 9,317 died from COVID-19.

In total, 3,828,912 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

48,646 cases in Kyiv city,

46,137 cases in Kharkivska,

36,000 cases in Lvivska,

31,332 cases in Odeska,

27,140 cases in Chernivetska,

26,824 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

24,045 cases in Rivnenska,

23,103 cases in Kyivska,

23,012 cases in Ternopilska,

21,954 cases in Khmelnytska,

21,138 cases in Zhytomyrska,

19,909 cases in Dnipropertovska,

18,832 cases in Zakarpatska,

18,004 cases in Volynska,

16,811 cases in Zaporizhska,

16,781 cases in Sumska,

16,025 cases in Donetska,

14,327 cases in Poltavska,

13,367 cases in Vinnytska,

11,673 cases in Cherkaska,

11,646 cases in Mykolayvska,

11,020 cases in Chernigivska,

6,485 cases in Khersonska,

4,940 cases in Luhanska,

3,501 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 259 (11/13/2020): 512,652

EMPR

Tags: