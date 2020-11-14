Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 260

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









525,176 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of November 10, 2020.

12,524 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 474 children and 496 medical workers.

78,179 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 16,02% of cases.

1,525 persons (or 12,2% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 191 died and 4,962 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 238,811 persons recovered and 9,508 died from COVID-19.

In total, 3,876,966 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

49,699 cases in Kyiv city,

46,886 cases in Kharkivska,

36,561 cases in Lvivska,

32,090 cases in Odeska,

27,511 cases in Chernivetska,

27,417 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

24,579 cases in Rivnenska,

23,801 cases in Kyivska,

23,330 cases in Ternopilska,

22,450 cases in Khmelnytska,

21,597 cases in Zhytomyrska,

20,535 cases in Dnipropertovska,

19,214 cases in Zakarpatska,

18,433 cases in Volynska,

17,616 cases in Zaporizhska,

17,437 cases in Sumska,

16,632 cases in Donetska,

14,800 cases in Poltavska,

13,627 cases in Vinnytska,

12,315 cases in Cherkaska,

11,944 cases in Mykolayvska,

11,298 cases in Chernigivska,

6,752 cases in Khersonska,

5,080 cases in Luhanska,

3,572 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 260 (11/14/2020): 525,176

EMPR

Tags: