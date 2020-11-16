Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 261

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









545,689 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of November 16, 2020.

9,832 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 354 children and 360 medical workers.

33,486 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 29,4% of cases.

1,100 persons (or 12,6% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 94 died and 2,753 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 244,197 persons recovered and 9,697 died from COVID-19.

In total, 3,941,651 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

49,699 cases in Kyiv city,

48,189 cases in Kharkivska,

37,466 cases in Lvivska,

33,415 cases in Odeska,

28,336 cases in Chernivetska,

28,440 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

25,210 cases in Rivnenska,

25,141 cases in Kyivska,

23,757 cases in Ternopilska,

23,136 cases in Khmelnytska,

22,847 cases in Zhytomyrska,

22,069 cases in Dnipropertovska,

19,559 cases in Zakarpatska,

18,936 cases in Volynska,

19,291 cases in Zaporizhska,

18,324 cases in Sumska,

17,201 cases in Donetska,

15,262 cases in Poltavska,

13,948 cases in Vinnytska,

13,478 cases in Cherkaska,

12,633 cases in Mykolayvska,

11,557 cases in Chernigivska,

7,126 cases in Khersonska,

5,169 cases in Luhanska,

3,710 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 261 (11/16/2020): 545,689

EMPR

Tags: