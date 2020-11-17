Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 262

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









557,657 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of November 17, 2020.

11,968 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 516 children and 565 medical workers.

67,127 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 17,8% of cases.

1,610 persons (or 13,5% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 159 died and 6,786 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 250,983 persons recovered and 9,856 died from COVID-19.

In total, 3,979,421 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

52,642 cases in Kyiv city,

48,586 cases in Kharkivska,

37,970 cases in Lvivska,

34,176 cases in Odeska,

28,972 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

28,692 cases in Chernivetska,

25,787 cases in Kyivska,

25,596 cases in Rivnenska,

23,938 cases in Ternopilska,

23,547 cases in Khmelnytska,

23,447 cases in Zhytomyrska,

22,877 cases in Dnipropertovska,

20,025 cases in Zaporizhska,

19,826 cases in Zakarpatska,

19,297 cases in Volynska,

18,903 cases in Sumska,

17,713 cases in Donetska,

15,884 cases in Poltavska,

14,233 cases in Cherkaska,

14,103 cases in Vinnytska,

12,998 cases in Mykolayvska,

12,120 cases in Chernigivska,

7,357 cases in Khersonska,

5,215 cases in Luhanska,

3,753 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 262 (11/17/2020): 557,657

