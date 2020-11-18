Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









570,153 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of November 18, 2020.

12,496 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 535 children and 529 medical workers.

73,064 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 17,1% of cases.

1,668 persons (or 13,3% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 256 died and 8,096 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 259,079 persons recovered and 10,112 died from COVID-19.

In total, 4,022,283 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

53,855 cases in Kyiv city,

49,067 cases in Kharkivska,

38,577 cases in Lvivska,

34,806 cases in Odeska,

29,542 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

29,126 cases in Chernivetska,

26,561 cases in Kyivska,

25,904 cases in Rivnenska,

24,242 cases in Ternopilska,

23,988 cases in Zhytomyrska,

23,952 cases in Khmelnytska,

23,900 cases in Dnipropertovska,

20,733 cases in Zaporizhska,

20,146 cases in Zakarpatska,

19,648 cases in Volynska,

19,514 cases in Sumska,

18,257 cases in Donetska,

16,418 cases in Poltavska,

15,033 cases in Cherkaska,

14,306 cases in Vinnytska,

13,394 cases in Mykolayvska,

12,456 cases in Chernigivska,

7,624 cases in Khersonska,

5,286 cases in Luhanska,

3,818 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 263 (11/18/2020): 570,153

EMPR

Tags: