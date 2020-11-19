Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 264

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









583,510 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of November 19, 2020.

13,357 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 539 children and 673 medical workers.

65,402 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 20,4% of cases.

1,531 persons (or 11,5% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 257 died and 7,400 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 266,479 persons recovered and 10,369 died from COVID-19.

In total, 4,062,868 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

55,203 cases in Kyiv city,

49,618 cases in Kharkivska,

39,229 cases in Lvivska,

35,440 cases in Odeska,

30,091 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

29,612 cases in Chernivetska,

27,347 cases in Kyivska,

26,442 cases in Rivnenska,

24,552 cases in Ternopilska,

24,542 cases in Zhytomyrska,

24,485 cases in Khmelnytska,

25,028 cases in Dnipropertovska,

21,481 cases in Zaporizhska,

20,463 cases in Zakarpatska,

20,150 cases in Volynska,

20,124 cases in Sumska,

18,790 cases in Donetska,

16,935 cases in Poltavska,

15,759 cases in Cherkaska,

14,532 cases in Vinnytska,

13,769 cases in Mykolayvska,

12,656 cases in Chernigivska,

7,946 cases in Khersonska,

5,385 cases in Luhanska,

3,931 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 264 (11/19/2020): 583,510

