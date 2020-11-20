Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









598,085 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of November 20, 2020.

14,575 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 549 children and 613 medical workers.

70,752 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 20,6% of cases.

1,728 persons (or 11,9% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 229 died and 7,845 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 274,324 persons recovered and 10,598 died from COVID-19.

In total, 4,108,825 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

56,594 cases in Kyiv city,

50,252 cases in Kharkivska,

39,916 cases in Lvivska,

36,053 cases in Odeska,

30,684 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

30,143 cases in Chernivetska,

28,427 cases in Kyivska,

27,054 cases in Rivnenska,

24,843 cases in Ternopilska,

25,111 cases in Zhytomyrska,

25,290 cases in Khmelnytska,

26,202 cases in Dnipropertovska,

22,225 cases in Zaporizhska,

20,827 cases in Zakarpatska,

20,651 cases in Volynska,

20,872 cases in Sumska,

19,223 cases in Donetska,

17,403 cases in Poltavska,

16,437 cases in Cherkaska,

14,857 cases in Vinnytska,

14,181 cases in Mykolayvska,

13,159 cases in Chernigivska,

8,155 cases in Khersonska,

5,474 cases in Luhanska,

4,052 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 265 (11/20/2020): 598,085

EMPR

Tags: