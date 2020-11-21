Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 266

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









612,665 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of November 21, 2020.

14,580 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 610 children and 590 medical workers.

71,949 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 20,3% of cases.

1,761 persons (or 12,1% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 215 died and 7,989 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 282,313 persons recovered and 10,813 died from COVID-19.

In total, 4,154,333 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

57,807 cases in Kyiv city,

50,784 cases in Kharkivska,

40,416 cases in Lvivska,

36,727 cases in Odeska,

31,305 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

30,636 cases in Chernivetska,

29,380 cases in Kyivska,

27,544 cases in Dnipropertovska,

27,539 cases in Rivnenska,

25,820 cases in Khmelnytska,

25,664 cases in Zhytomyrska,

25,259 cases in Ternopilska,

23,035 cases in Zaporizhska,

21,833 cases in Sumska,

21,165 cases in Zakarpatska,

21,131 cases in Volynska,

19,685 cases in Donetska,

17,942 cases in Poltavska,

17,149 cases in Cherkaska,

15,164 cases in Vinnytska,

14,607 cases in Mykolayvska,

13,955 cases in Chernigivska,

8,359 cases in Khersonska,

5,617 cases in Luhanska,

4,142 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 266 (11/21/2020): 612,665

EMPR

