Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 267

624,744 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of November 22, 2020.

12,079 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 489 children and 375 medical workers.

34,397 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 35,1% of cases.

1,134 persons (or 9,4% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 138 died and 4,604 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 286,917 persons recovered and 10,951 died from COVID-19.

In total, 4,182,331 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

59,006 cases in Kyiv city,

51,398 cases in Kharkivska,

40,879 cases in Lvivska,

37,365 cases in Odeska,

31,859 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

31,034 cases in Chernivetska,

30,342 cases in Kyivska,

28,561 cases in Dnipropertovska,

27,912 cases in Rivnenska,

26,227 cases in Khmelnytska,

26,154 cases in Zhytomyrska,

25,566 cases in Ternopilska,

23,800 cases in Zaporizhska,

22,612 cases in Sumska,

21,456 cases in Volynska,

21,368 cases in Zakarpatska,

20,026 cases in Donetska,

18,243 cases in Poltavska,

17,748 cases in Cherkaska,

15,314 cases in Vinnytska,

14,957 cases in Mykolayvska,

14,444 cases in Chernigivska,

8,549 cases in Khersonska,

5,666 cases in Luhanska,

4,258 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 267 (11/22/2020): 624,744

