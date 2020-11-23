Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









635,689 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of November 23, 2020.

10,945 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 491 children and 447 medical workers.

28,374 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 35,1% of cases.

1,165 persons (or 9,4% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 124 died and 4,143 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 291,060 persons recovered and 11,075 died from COVID-19.

In total, 4,243,600 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

60,218 cases in Kyiv city,

51,637 cases in Kharkivska,

41,279 cases in Lvivska,

37,901 cases in Odeska,

32,296 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

31,369 cases in Chernivetska,

31,212 cases in Kyivska,

29,654 cases in Dnipropertovska,

28,194 cases in Rivnenska,

26,966 cases in Zhytomyrska,

26,430 cases in Khmelnytska,

25,813 cases in Ternopilska,

24,442 cases in Zaporizhska,

23,167 cases in Sumska,

21,864 cases in Volynska,

21,538 cases in Zakarpatska,

20,262 cases in Donetska,

18,557 cases in Poltavska,

18,292 cases in Cherkaska,

15,476 cases in Vinnytska,

15,320 cases in Mykolayvska,

15,061 cases in Chernigivska,

8,704 cases in Khersonska,

5,679 cases in Luhanska,

4,358 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 268 (11/23/2020): 635,689

EMPR

