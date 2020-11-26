Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 270

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









661,858 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of November 25, 2020.

13,882 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 684 children and 615 medical workers.

75,396 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 18,4% of cases.

1,818 persons (or 13,1% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 229 died and 8,420 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 307,778 persons recovered and 11,492 died from COVID-19.

In total, 4,324,463 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

62,620 cases in Kyiv city,

52,538 cases in Kharkivska,

42,874 cases in Lvivska,

39,742 cases in Odeska,

33,409 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

32,067 cases in Chernivetska,

33,262 cases in Kyivska,

31,861 cases in Dnipropertovska,

28,860 cases in Rivnenska,

27,368 cases in Zhytomyrska,

27,114 cases in Khmelnytska,

26,329 cases in Ternopilska,

26,328 cases in Zaporizhska,

24,811 cases in Sumska,

22,516 cases in Volynska,

22,150 cases in Zakarpatska,

20,868 cases in Donetska,

19,679 cases in Poltavska,

19,826 cases in Cherkaska,

15,984 cases in Vinnytska,

16,229 cases in Mykolayvska,

15,932 cases in Chernigivska,

9,141 cases in Khersonska,

5,793 cases in Luhanska,

4,557 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 270 (11/25/2020): 661,858

EMPR

