Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 271

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









677,189 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of November 25, 2020.

15,331 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 659 children and 606 medical workers.

76,911 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 19,9% of cases.

1,955 persons (or 12,8% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 225 died and 9,617 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 317,395 persons recovered and 11,717 died from COVID-19.

In total, 4,373,786 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

64,019 cases in Kyiv city,

53,433 cases in Kharkivska,

43,611 cases in Lvivska,

40,535 cases in Odeska,

34,045 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

32,492 cases in Chernivetska,

34,241 cases in Kyivska,

33,115 cases in Dnipropertovska,

29,320 cases in Rivnenska,

27,926 cases in Zhytomyrska,

27,703 cases in Khmelnytska,

26,752 cases in Ternopilska,

27,226 cases in Zaporizhska,

25,662 cases in Sumska,

22,906 cases in Volynska,

22,425 cases in Zakarpatska,

21,344 cases in Donetska,

20,204 cases in Poltavska,

20,668 cases in Cherkaska,

16,370 cases in Vinnytska,

16,731 cases in Mykolayvska,

16,485 cases in Chernigivska,

9,345 cases in Khersonska,

5,925 cases in Luhanska,

4,706 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 271 (11/26/2020): 677,189

