Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 272

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









693,407 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of November 27, 2020.

16,218 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 666 children and 655 medical workers.

72,789 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 22,3% of cases.

2,069 persons (or 12,8% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 192 died and 8,843 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 326,238 persons recovered and 11,909 died from COVID-19.

In total, 4,419,791 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

65,539 cases in Kyiv city,

54,028 cases in Kharkivska,

44,509 cases in Lvivska,

41,501 cases in Odeska,

35,235 cases in Kyivska,

34,888 cases in Dnipropertovska,

34,696 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

33,018 cases in Chernivetska,

29,875 cases in Rivnenska,

28,481 cases in Zhytomyrska,

28,350 cases in Khmelnytska,

28,229 cases in Zaporizhska,

27,050 cases in Ternopilska,

26,590 cases in Sumska,

23,273 cases in Volynska,

22,748 cases in Zakarpatska,

21,786 cases in Donetska,

21,402 cases in Cherkaska,

20,701 cases in Poltavska,

17,167 cases in Mykolayvska,

17,113 cases in Chernigivska,

16,710 cases in Vinnytska,

9,633 cases in Khersonska,

6,061 cases in Luhanska,

4,824 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 272 (11/27/2020): 693,407

EMPR

