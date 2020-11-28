Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 273

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









709,701 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of November 28, 2020.

16,294 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 689 children and 631 medical workers.

67,348 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 24,2% of cases.

1,639 persons (or 10,1% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 184 died and 8,897 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 335,135 persons recovered and 12,093 died from COVID-19.

In total, 4,463,249 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

67,278 cases in Kyiv city,

54,517 cases in Kharkivska,

45,052 cases in Lvivska,

42,851 cases in Odeska,

36,214 cases in Kyivska,

36,487 cases in Dnipropertovska,

35,374 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

33,291 cases in Chernivetska,

30,430 cases in Rivnenska,

29,098 cases in Zhytomyrska,

28,917 cases in Khmelnytska,

29,296 cases in Zaporizhska,

27,425 cases in Ternopilska,

27,603 cases in Sumska,

23,656 cases in Volynska,

22,974 cases in Zakarpatska,

22,210 cases in Donetska,

22,053 cases in Cherkaska,

21,490 cases in Poltavska,

17,710 cases in Mykolayvska,

17,753 cases in Chernigivska,

17,051 cases in Vinnytska,

9,845 cases in Khersonska,

6,185 cases in Luhanska,

4,941 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 273 (11/28/2020): 709,701

EMPR

