Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 274

722,679 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of November 29, 2020.

12,978 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 599 children and 408 medical workers.

49,180 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 26,4% of cases.

1,561 persons (or 12,0% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 120 died and 4,243 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 339,378 persons recovered and 12,213 died from COVID-19.

In total, 4,502,482 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

69,018 cases in Kyiv city,

55,221 cases in Kharkivska,

45,636 cases in Lvivska,

44,131 cases in Odeska,

36,996 cases in Kyivska,

37,651 cases in Dnipropertovska,

35,930 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

33,291 cases in Chernivetska,

33,512 cases in Rivnenska,

29,590 cases in Zhytomyrska,

29,419 cases in Khmelnytska,

30,150 cases in Zaporizhska,

27,662 cases in Ternopilska,

28,185 cases in Sumska,

23,905 cases in Volynska,

23,065 cases in Zakarpatska,

22,602 cases in Donetska,

22,529 cases in Cherkaska,

21,779 cases in Poltavska,

18,173 cases in Mykolayvska,

18,113 cases in Chernigivska,

17,272 cases in Vinnytska,

10,009 cases in Khersonska,

6,239 cases in Luhanska,

5,085 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 273 (11/28/2020): 709,701

