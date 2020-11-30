Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 275

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









732,625 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of November 30, 2020.

9,946 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 570 children and 360 medical workers.

31,901 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 31,2% of cases.

1,161 persons (or 11,7% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 114 died and 5,771 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 345,149 persons recovered and 12,327 died from COVID-19.

In total, 4,528,772 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

70,478 cases in Kyiv city,

55,341 cases in Kharkivska,

46,078 cases in Lvivska,

44,949 cases in Odeska,

38,789 cases in Dnipropertovska,

37,687 cases in Kyivska,

36,434 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

33,732 cases in Chernivetska,

30,956 cases in Rivnenska,

30,875 cases in Zaporizhska,

29,911 cases in Zhytomyrska,

29,577 cases in Khmelnytska,

28,831 cases in Sumska,

27,849 cases in Ternopilska,

24,135 cases in Volynska,

23,193 cases in Zakarpatska,

22,924 cases in Cherkaska,

22,807 cases in Donetska,

22,055 cases in Poltavska,

18,535 cases in Mykolayvska,

18,375 cases in Chernigivska,

17,405 cases in Vinnytska,

10,149 cases in Khersonska,

6,274 cases in Luhanska,

5,286 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 275 (11/30/2020): 732,625

EMPR

Tags: