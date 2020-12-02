Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 277

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









758,264 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of December 2, 2020.

13,141 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 744 children and 579 medical workers.

67,626 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 19,4% of cases.

1,447 persons (or 11,0% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 169 died and 13,882 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 369,054 persons recovered and 12,717 died from COVID-19.

In total, 4,607,034 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

72,277 cases in Kyiv city,

55,702 cases in Kharkivska,

46,891 cases in Lvivska,

45,838 cases in Odeska,

39,659 cases in Dnipropertovska,

38,528 cases in Kyivska,

37,017 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

33,942 cases in Chernivetska,

31,283 cases in Rivnenska,

31,608 cases in Zaporizhska,

30,100 cases in Zhytomyrska,

29,751 cases in Khmelnytska,

29,627 cases in Sumska,

28,095 cases in Ternopilska,

24,483 cases in Volynska,

23,438 cases in Zakarpatska,

23,590 cases in Cherkaska,

23,157 cases in Donetska,

22,763 cases in Poltavska,

18,985 cases in Mykolayvska,

18,717 cases in Chernigivska,

17,569 cases in Vinnytska,

10,371 cases in Khersonska,

6,350 cases in Luhanska,

5,382 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 277 (12/02/2020): 758,264

