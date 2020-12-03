Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 278

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









772,760 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of December 2, 2020.

14,496 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 745 children and 614 medical workers.

72,678 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 19,9% of cases.

1,739 persons (or 12,0% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 243 died and 15,372 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 384,426 persons recovered and 12,960 died from COVID-19.

In total, 4,654,206 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

75,376 cases in Kyiv city,

57,267 cases in Kharkivska,

48,144 cases in Lvivska,

47,920 cases in Odeska,

40,966 cases in Dnipropertovska,

40,427 cases in Kyivska,

38,080 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

34,432 cases in Chernivetska,

32,223 cases in Rivnenska,

33,615 cases in Zaporizhska,

30,630 cases in Zhytomyrska,

30,943 cases in Khmelnytska,

31,184 cases in Sumska,

28,673 cases in Ternopilska,

25,121 cases in Volynska,

23,880 cases in Zakarpatska,

24,776 cases in Cherkaska,

24,175 cases in Donetska,

23,926 cases in Poltavska,

19,894 cases in Mykolayvska,

19,722 cases in Chernigivska,

17,988 cases in Vinnytska,

11,087 cases in Khersonska,

6,610 cases in Luhanska,

5,701 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 278 (12/03/2020): 772,760

