Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 279

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









787,891 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of December 4, 2020.

15,131 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 649 children and 681 medical workers.

74,880 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 20,2% of cases.

1,776 persons (or 11,7% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 235 died and 13,383 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 397,809 persons recovered and 13,195 died from COVID-19.

In total, 4,702,234 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

76,750 cases in Kyiv city,

58,030 cases in Kharkivska,

49,131 cases in Odeska,

48,819 cases in Lvivska,

42,224 cases in Dnipropertovska,

41,415 cases in Kyivska,

38,588 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

34,721 cases in Zaporizhska,

34,710 cases in Chernivetska,

32,702 cases in Rivnenska,

31,183 cases in Zhytomyrska,

31,412 cases in Khmelnytska,

32,080 cases in Sumska,

29,007 cases in Ternopilska,

25,465 cases in Volynska,

25,492 cases in Cherkaska,

24,595 cases in Donetska,

24,532 cases in Poltavska,

24,067 cases in Zakarpatska,

20,358 cases in Mykolayvska,

20,327 cases in Chernigivska,

18,271 cases in Vinnytska,

11,398 cases in Khersonska,

6,726 cases in Luhanska,

5,888 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 279 (12/04/2020): 787,891

