Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 281

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









821,947 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of December 7, 2020.

8,641 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 390 children and 284 medical workers.

33,502 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 20,2% of cases.

1,037 persons (or 12% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 145 died and 5,123 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 423,704 persons recovered and 13,733 died from COVID-19.

In total, 4,807,961 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

81,335 cases in Kyiv city,

59,393 cases in Kharkivska,

51,810 cases in Odeska,

50,175 cases in Lvivska,

45,040 cases in Dnipropertovska,

43,854 cases in Kyivska,

39,438 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

36,937 cases in Zaporizhska,

35,378 cases in Chernivetska,

33,714 cases in Rivnenska,

32,318 cases in Zhytomyrska,

32,429 cases in Khmelnytska,

33,658 cases in Sumska,

29,788 cases in Ternopilska,

26,211 cases in Volynska,

27,167 cases in Cherkaska,

25,792 cases in Donetska,

25,655 cases in Poltavska,

24,663 cases in Zakarpatska,

21,429 cases in Mykolayvska,

21,442 cases in Chernigivska,

18,714 cases in Vinnytska,

12,159 cases in Khersonska,

7,088 cases in Luhanska,

6,360 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 281 (12/07/2020): 821,947

EMPR

Tags: