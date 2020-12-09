Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 283

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









845,343 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of December 9, 2020.

12,585 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 654 children and 682medical workers.

58,271 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 19,6% of cases.

1,281 persons (or 10,2% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 276 died and 14,554 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 451,118 persons recovered and 14,204 died from COVID-19.

In total, 4,876,501 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

84,538 cases in Kyiv city,

60,273 cases in Kharkivska,

54,123 cases in Odeska,

51,375 cases in Lvivska,

46,056 cases in Dnipropertovska,

45,497 cases in Kyivska,

39,730 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

38,698 cases in Zaporizhska,

35,826 cases in Chernivetska,

34,578 cases in Rivnenska,

32,498 cases in Zhytomyrska,

32,960 cases in Khmelnytska,

34,226 cases in Sumska,

30,203 cases in Ternopilska,

26,832 cases in Volynska,

28,728 cases in Cherkaska,

27,044 cases in Donetska,

27,222 cases in Poltavska,

25,029 cases in Zakarpatska,

22,127 cases in Mykolayvska,

22,167 cases in Chernigivska,

18,988 cases in Vinnytska,

12,826 cases in Khersonska,

7,275 cases in Luhanska,

6,524 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 282 (12/08/2020): 832,758

