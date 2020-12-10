Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









858,714 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of December 10, 2020.

13,371 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 652 children and 580 medical workers.

67,142 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 19,9% of cases.

2,993 persons (or 22,4% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 266 died and 13,903 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 465,021 persons recovered and 14,470 died from COVID-19.

In total, 4,917,780 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

86,437 cases in Kyiv city,

60,992 cases in Kharkivska,

54,840 cases in Odeska,

51,915 cases in Lvivska,

46,891 cases in Dnipropertovska,

46,211 cases in Kyivska,

40,007 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

39,758 cases in Zaporizhska,

36,044 cases in Chernivetska,

35,034 cases in Rivnenska,

32,987 cases in Zhytomyrska,

33,426 cases in Khmelnytska,

34,611 cases in Sumska,

30,462 cases in Ternopilska,

27,194 cases in Volynska,

29,449 cases in Cherkaska,

27,678 cases in Donetska,

27,772 cases in Poltavska,

25,344 cases in Zakarpatska,

22,621 cases in Mykolayvska,

22,616 cases in Chernigivska,

19,206 cases in Vinnytska,

13,039 cases in Khersonska,

7,436 cases in Luhanska,

6,744 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 284 (12/10/2020): 858,714

