Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 285

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









872,228 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of December 11, 2020.

13,514 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 638 children and 690 medical workers.

60,847 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 22,2% of cases.

2,846 persons (or 21,1% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 285 died and 15,327 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 480,348 persons recovered and 14,755 died from COVID-19.

In total, 4,957,299 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

88,317 cases in Kyiv city,

60,992 cases in Kharkivska,

54,840 cases in Odeska,

51,915 cases in Lvivska,

46,891 cases in Dnipropertovska,

46,211 cases in Kyivska,

40,007 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

39,758 cases in Zaporizhska,

36,044 cases in Chernivetska,

35,034 cases in Rivnenska,

32,987 cases in Zhytomyrska,

33,426 cases in Khmelnytska,

34,611 cases in Sumska,

30,462 cases in Ternopilska,

27,194 cases in Volynska,

29,449 cases in Cherkaska,

27,678 cases in Donetska,

27,772 cases in Poltavska,

25,344 cases in Zakarpatska,

22,621 cases in Mykolayvska,

22,616 cases in Chernigivska,

19,206 cases in Vinnytska,

13,039 cases in Khersonska,

7,436 cases in Luhanska,

6,744 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 285 (12/11/2020): 872,228

