Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 286

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









885,039 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of December 12, 2020.

12,811 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 593 children and 572 medical workers.

61,571 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 20,8% of cases.

3,001 persons (or 23,4% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 243 died and 13,653 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 494,001 persons recovered and 14,998 died from COVID-19.

In total, 4,998,266 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

90,013 cases in Kyiv city,

61,985 cases in Kharkivska,

57,071 cases in Odeska,

53,299 cases in Lvivska,

48,365 cases in Dnipropertovska,

47,783 cases in Kyivska,

40,484 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

41,460 cases in Zaporizhska,

36,496 cases in Chernivetska,

35,900 cases in Rivnenska,

33,714 cases in Zhytomyrska,

34,417 cases in Khmelnytska,

35,327 cases in Sumska,

30,964 cases in Ternopilska,

27,852 cases in Volynska,

30,784 cases in Cherkaska,

29,031 cases in Donetska,

28,811 cases in Poltavska,

25,883 cases in Zakarpatska,

23,479 cases in Mykolayvska,

23,754 cases in Chernigivska,

19,680 cases in Vinnytska,

13,723 cases in Khersonska,

7,705 cases in Luhanska,

7,059 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 286 (12/12/2020): 885,039

EMPR

