Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 287

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









894,215 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of December 13, 2020.

9,176 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 494 children and 313 medical workers.

41,489 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 22,1% of cases.

2,969 persons (or 32,4% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 156 died and 7,563 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 501,564 persons recovered and 15,154 died from COVID-19.

In total, 5,031,859 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

91,138 cases in Kyiv city,

62,324 cases in Kharkivska,

57,699 cases in Odeska,

53,662 cases in Lvivska,

49,074 cases in Dnipropertovska,

48,523 cases in Kyivska,

40,668 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

41,995 cases in Zaporizhska,

36,695 cases in Chernivetska,

36,117 cases in Rivnenska,

34,073 cases in Zhytomyrska,

34,800 cases in Khmelnytska,

35,702 cases in Sumska,

31,165 cases in Ternopilska,

28,019 cases in Volynska,

31,209 cases in Cherkaska,

29,398 cases in Donetska,

29,121 cases in Poltavska,

26,016 cases in Zakarpatska,

23,864 cases in Mykolayvska,

24,125 cases in Chernigivska,

19,801 cases in Vinnytska,

13,972 cases in Khersonska,

7,889 cases in Luhanska,

7,166 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 287 (12/13/2020): 894,215

