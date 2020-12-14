Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 288

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









900,666 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of December 14, 2020.

6,451 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 355 children and 215 medical workers.

25,582 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 25,2% of cases.

1,895 persons (or 29,4% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 93 died and 5,154 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 506,718 persons recovered and 15,154 died from COVID-19.

In total, 5,052,686 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

91,743 cases in Kyiv city,

62,428 cases in Kharkivska,

58,283 cases in Odeska,

53,844 cases in Lvivska,

49,535 cases in Dnipropertovska,

49,044 cases in Kyivska,

40,768 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

42,435 cases in Zaporizhska,

36,889 cases in Chernivetska,

36,262 cases in Rivnenska,

34,491 cases in Zhytomyrska,

34,840 cases in Khmelnytska,

35,968 cases in Sumska,

31,283 cases in Ternopilska,

28,246 cases in Volynska,

31,607 cases in Cherkaska,

29,660 cases in Donetska,

29,450 cases in Poltavska,

26,153 cases in Zakarpatska,

24,099 cases in Mykolayvska,

24,411 cases in Chernigivska,

19,866 cases in Vinnytska,

14,207 cases in Khersonska,

7,889 cases in Luhanska,

7,225 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 288 (12/14/2020): 900,666

