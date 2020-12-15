Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 289

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









909,082 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of December 15, 2020.

8,416 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 412 children and 447 medical workers.

55,856 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 15,1% of cases.

1,479 persons (or 17,6% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 233 died and 16,150 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 522,868 persons recovered and 15,480 died from COVID-19.

In total, 5,084,649 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

93,302 cases in Kyiv city,

62,708 cases in Kharkivska,

59,113 cases in Odeska,

54,233 cases in Lvivska,

49,961 cases in Dnipropertovska,

49,335 cases in Kyivska,

40,875 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

43,034 cases in Zaporizhska,

37,080 cases in Chernivetska,

36,599 cases in Rivnenska,

34,511 cases in Zhytomyrska,

34,919 cases in Khmelnytska,

36,098 cases in Sumska,

31,374 cases in Ternopilska,

28,527 cases in Volynska,

32,272 cases in Cherkaska,

30,062 cases in Donetska,

30,025 cases in Poltavska,

26,281 cases in Zakarpatska,

24,404 cases in Mykolayvska,

24,786 cases in Chernigivska,

19,977 cases in Vinnytska,

14,346 cases in Khersonska,

7,987 cases in Luhanska,

7,273 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 289 (12/15/2020): 909,082

EMPR

