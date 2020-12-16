Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 290

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









919,704 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of December 16, 2020.

10,622 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 501 children and 579 medical workers.

63,445 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 16,7% of cases.

3,242 persons (or 30,5% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 264 died and 12,549 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 535,417 persons recovered and 15,764 died from COVID-19.

In total, 5,125,389 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

95,160 cases in Kyiv city,

63,178 cases in Kharkivska,

59,974 cases in Odeska,

54,833 cases in Lvivska,

50,316 cases in Dnipropertovska,

50,040 cases in Kyivska,

41,082 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

43,835 cases in Zaporizhska,

37,266 cases in Chernivetska,

36,974 cases in Rivnenska,

34,611 cases in Zhytomyrska,

35,157 cases in Khmelnytska,

36,251 cases in Sumska,

31,581 cases in Ternopilska,

28,923 cases in Volynska,

32,803 cases in Cherkaska,

30,466 cases in Donetska,

30,466 cases in Poltavska,

26,432 cases in Zakarpatska,

24,749 cases in Mykolayvska,

25,330 cases in Chernigivska,

20,093 cases in Vinnytska,

14,643 cases in Khersonska,

8,166 cases in Luhanska,

7,375 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 290 (12/16/2020): 919,704

EMPR

