Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 292

944,381 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of December 18, 2020.

12,630 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 620 children and 552 medical workers.

68,759 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 18,4% of cases.

2,904 persons (or 23,0% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 260 died and 12,866 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 561,222 persons recovered and 16,256 died from COVID-19.

In total, 5,209,462 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

98,330 cases in Kyiv city,

64,237 cases in Kharkivska,

61,963 cases in Odeska,

55,860 cases in Lvivska,

51,588 cases in Kyivska,

51,401 cases in Dnipropertovska,

45,715 cases in Zaporizhska,

41,644 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

37,840 cases in Rivnenska,

37,695 cases in Chernivetska,

37,157 cases in Sumska,

36,027 cases in Khmelnytska,

35,662 cases in Zhytomyrska,

32,089 cases in Ternopilska,

33,837 cases in Cherkaska,

31,449 cases in Donetska,

31,097 cases in Poltavska,

29,817 cases in Volynska,

26,855 cases in Zakarpatska,

26,409 cases in Chernigivska,

25,826 cases in Mykolayvska,

20,578 cases in Vinnytska,

15,151 cases in Khersonska,

8,533 cases in Luhanska,

7,621 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 292 (12/18/2020): 944,381

