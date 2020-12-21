Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 295

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









970,993 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of December 21, 2020.

6,545 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 292 children and 236 medical workers.

39,941 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 20,8% of cases.

1,766 persons (or 27% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 80 died and 5,106 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 586,268 persons recovered and 16,665 died from COVID-19.

In total, 5,303,103 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

101,123 cases in Kyiv city,

65,312 cases in Kharkivska,

63,938 cases in Odeska,

56,763 cases in Lvivska,

52,557 cases in Dnipropertovska,

53,007 cases in Kyivska,

47,219 cases in Zaporizhska,

41,938 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

38,536 cases in Rivnenska,

38,152 cases in Chernivetska,

37,994 cases in Sumska,

36,755 cases in Khmelnytska,

36,401 cases in Zhytomyrska,

34,731 cases in Cherkaska,

32,392 cases in Ternopilska,

32,255 cases in Donetska,

31,577 cases in Poltavska,

30,457 cases in Volynska,

27,132 cases in Chernigivska,

27,098 cases in Zakarpatska,

26,631 cases in Mykolayvska,

20,956 cases in Vinnytska,

15,653 cases in Khersonska,

8,759 cases in Luhanska,

7,785 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 295 (12/21/2020): 970,993

EMPR

Tags: