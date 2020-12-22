Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 296

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









979,506 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of December 22, 2020.

8,513 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 415 children and 368 medical workers.

46,696 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 18,2% of cases.

1,318 persons (or 15,5% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 232 died and 14,020 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 600,288 persons recovered and 16,897 died from COVID-19.

In total, 5,307,601 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

102,282 cases in Kyiv city,

65,652 cases in Kharkivska,

65,503 cases in Odeska,

57,401 cases in Lvivska,

54,147 cases in Dnipropertovska,

54,022 cases in Kyivska,

48,454 cases in Zaporizhska,

42,090 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

38,920 cases in Rivnenska,

38,555 cases in Chernivetska,

38,321 cases in Sumska,

36,840 cases in Khmelnytska,

36,810 cases in Zhytomyrska,

35,413 cases in Cherkaska,

32,760 cases in Donetska,

32,579 cases in Ternopilska,

32,506 cases in Poltavska,

31,138 cases in Volynska,

27,479 cases in Mykolayvska,

27,358 cases in Chernigivska,

27,303 cases in Zakarpatska,

21,145 cases in Vinnytska,

15,973 cases in Khersonska,

8,994 cases in Luhanska,

7,861 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 296 (12/22/2020): 979,506

