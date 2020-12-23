Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 297

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









989,642 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of December 23, 2020.

10,136 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 537 children and 422 medical workers.

61,445 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 16,5% of cases.

2,979 persons (or 29,4% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 275 died and 15,372 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 600,288 persons recovered and 16,897 died from COVID-19.

In total, 5,348,820 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

103,663 cases in Kyiv city,

66,295 cases in Odeska,

66,243 cases in Kharkivska,

57,906 cases in Lvivska,

54,831 cases in Kyivska,

54,625 cases in Dnipropertovska,

49,341 cases in Zaporizhska,

42,300 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

39,251 cases in Rivnenska,

38,721 cases in Chernivetska,

38,501 cases in Sumska,

37,142 cases in Khmelnytska,

36,975 cases in Zhytomyrska,

35,938 cases in Cherkaska,

33,102 cases in Donetska,

32,945 cases in Poltavska,

32,738 cases in Ternopilska,

31,490 cases in Volynska,

27,970 cases in Mykolayvska,

27,723 cases in Chernigivska,

27,391 cases in Zakarpatska,

21,259 cases in Vinnytska,

16,162 cases in Khersonska,

9,181 cases in Luhanska,

7,949 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 200 (9/15/2020):

day 297 (12/23/2020): 989,642

EMPR

