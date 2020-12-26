Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 300

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,019,876 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of December 26, 2020.

7,709 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 366 children and 198 medical workers.

61,445 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 12,5% of cases.

2,888 persons (or 37,5% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 121 died and 5,145 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 651,917 persons recovered and 17,702 died from COVID-19.

In total, 5,453,446 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

106,486 cases in Kyiv city,

68,447 cases in Odeska,

67,655 cases in Kharkivska,

59,551 cases in Lvivska,

56,942 cases in Kyivska,

56,356 cases in Dnipropertovska,

51,250 cases in Zaporizhska,

42,725 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

40,195 cases in Rivnenska,

39,293 cases in Chernivetska,

39,848 cases in Sumska,

38,333 cases in Khmelnytska,

38,219 cases in Zhytomyrska,

37,321 cases in Cherkaska,

34,586 cases in Donetska,

34,341 cases in Poltavska,

33,328 cases in Ternopilska,

32,300 cases in Volynska,

29,117 cases in Mykolayvska,

28,943 cases in Chernigivska,

27,754 cases in Zakarpatska,

21,858 cases in Vinnytska,

16,917 cases in Khersonska,

9,906 cases in Luhanska,

8,205 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 300 (12/26/2020): 1,019,876

EMPR

Tags: