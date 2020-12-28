Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 302

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,019,876 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of December 28, 2020.

4,385 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 196 children and 141 medical workers.

15,332 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 28,6% of cases.

1,588 persons (or 36,2% among reviled COVID-19 cases) hospitalised, 75 died and 7,191 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 665,729 persons recovered and 17,849 died from COVID-19.

In total, 5,485,214 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

108,055 cases in Kyiv city,

69,134 cases in Odeska,

67,991 cases in Kharkivska,

60,005 cases in Lvivska,

57,614 cases in Kyivska,

57,196 cases in Dnipropertovska,

52,175 cases in Zaporizhska,

42,894 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

40,332 cases in Rivnenska,

39,515 cases in Chernivetska,

40,129 cases in Sumska,

38,408 cases in Khmelnytska,

38,545 cases in Zhytomyrska,

37,856 cases in Cherkaska,

35,188 cases in Donetska,

34,843 cases in Poltavska,

33,540 cases in Ternopilska,

32,537 cases in Volynska,

29,878 cases in Mykolayvska,

29,212 cases in Chernigivska,

27,879 cases in Zakarpatska,

22,008 cases in Vinnytska,

17,193 cases in Khersonska,

10,013 cases in Luhanska,

8,234 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 302 (12/28/2020): 1,030,374

