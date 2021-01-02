Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 307

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,069,517 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of January 2, 2020.

5,038 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 182 children and 131 medical workers.

17,930 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 28,1% of cases.

51 persons died and 2,606 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 722,615 persons recovered and 18,731 died from COVID-19.

In total, 5,597,641 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

112,649 cases in Kyiv city,

71,889 cases in Odeska,

70,212 cases in Kharkivska,

62,130 cases in Lvivska,

60,238 cases in Kyivska,

59,293 cases in Dnipropertovska,

54,717 cases in Zaporizhska,

43,489 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

41,503 cases in Rivnenska,

40,357 cases in Chernivetska,

41,350 cases in Sumska,

39,932 cases in Khmelnytska,

39,982 cases in Zhytomyrska,

39,481 cases in Cherkaska,

37,198 cases in Donetska,

36,733 cases in Poltavska,

34,275 cases in Ternopilska,

33,312 cases in Volynska,

31,705 cases in Mykolayvska,

30,353 cases in Chernigivska,

28,407 cases in Zakarpatska,

22,801 cases in Vinnytska,

18,044 cases in Khersonska,

10,923 cases in Luhanska,

8,544 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 307 (01/02/2021): 1,069,517

EMPR

Tags: