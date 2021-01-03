Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 308

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,074,093 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of January 3, 2020.

4,576 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 158 children and 172 medical workers.

14,576 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 31,4% of cases.

1,306 persons hospitalised, 123 persons died and 6,250 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 728,865 persons recovered and 18,854 died from COVID-19.

In total, 5,610,003 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

454 cases in Mykolayvska,

433 cases in Lvivska,

426 cases in Odeska,

404 cases in Dnipropertovska,

370 cases in Kyiv city,

303 cases in Kyivska,

301 cases in Zaporizhska,

244 cases in Cherkaska,

200 cases in Donetska,

197 cases in Poltavska,

152 cases in Chernigivska,

147 cases in Sumska,

146 cases in Chernivetska,

115 cases in Khersonska,

99 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

93 cases in Volynska,

85 cases in Luhanska,

78 cases in Zakarpatska,

75 cases in Rivnenska,

68 cases in Kharkivska,

66 cases in Vinnytska,

59 cases in Ternopilska,

25 cases in Zhytomyrska,

22 cases in Kirovogradska.

14 cases in Khmelnytska,

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 307 (01/02/2021): 1,074,093

