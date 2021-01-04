Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 309

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,078,251 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of January 4, 2020.

4,158 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 170 children and 163 medical workers.

13,128 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 31,7% of cases.

1,526 persons hospitalised, 73 persons died and 4,693 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 733,558 persons recovered and 18,927 died from COVID-19.

In total, 5,621,024 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

528 cases in Zaporizhska,

504 cases in Kyiv city,

352 cases in Lvivska,

314 cases in Mykolayvska,

301 cases in Kyivska,

300 cases in Cherkaska,

285 cases in Odeska,

269 cases in Poltavska,

234 cases in Dnipropertovska,

162 cases in Donetska,

134 cases in Chernivetska,

104 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

91 cases in Zhytomyrska,

83 cases in Volynska,

75 cases in Khersonska,

72 cases in Ternopilska,

63 cases in Kharkivska,

54 cases in Vinnytska,

54 cases in Rivnenska,

50 cases in Zakarpatska,

45 cases in Chernigivska,

39 cases in Sumska,

26 cases in Khmelnytska,

12 cases in Luhanska,

7 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 309 (01/04/2021): 1,078,251

EMPR

Tags: