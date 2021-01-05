Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 310

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,083,585 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of January 5, 2020.

5,334 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 164 children and 362 medical workers.

39,286 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 13,6% of cases.

1,280 persons hospitalised (24% of total cases revealed), 202 persons died and 13,850 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 747,408 persons recovered and 19,129 died from COVID-19.

In total, 5,645,178 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

846 cases in Kyiv city,

682 cases in Odeska,

418 cases in Zaporizhska,

371 cases in Lvivska,

376 cases in Cherkaska,

376 cases in Poltavska,

320 cases in Dnipropertovska,

313 cases in Kharkivska,

269 cases in Donetska,

266 cases in Kyivska,

137 cases in Rivnenska,

127 cases in Chernivetska,

104 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

87 cases in Chernigivska,

87 cases in Mykolayvska,

86 cases in Volynska,

84 cases in Khersonska,

77 cases in Zhytomyrska,

76 cases in Vinnytska,

65 cases in Zakarpatska,

59 cases in Sumska,

53 cases in Ternopilska,

40 cases in Khmelnytska,

33 cases in Luhanska,

25 cases in Kirovogradska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 310 (01/05/2021): 1,083,585

