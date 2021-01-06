Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 311

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,090,496 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of January 6, 2020.

6,911 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 203 children and 406 medical workers.

52,968 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 13,1% of cases.

2,978 persons hospitalised (43,1% of total cases revealed), 228 persons died and 14,490 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 761,898 persons recovered and 19,357 died from COVID-19.

In total, 5,680,116 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

931 cases in Kyiv city,

668 cases in Odeska,

622 cases in Zaporizhska,

596 cases in Kyivska,

557 cases in Kharkivska,

345 cases in Cherkaska,

324 cases in Lvivska,

316 cases in Khmelnytska,

309 cases in Poltavska,

259 cases in Donetska,

243 cases in Rivnenska,

225 cases in Dnipropertovska,

187 cases in Luhanska,

161 cases in Ternopilska,

158 cases in Vinnytska,

139 cases in Chernivetska,

135 cases in Volynska,

120 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

120 cases in Mykolayvska,

117 cases in Khersonska,

115 cases in Sumska,

88 cases in Zhytomyrska,

76 cases in Zakarpatska,

65 cases in Kirovogradska.

35 cases in Chernigivska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 311 (01/06/2021):

EMPR

Tags: