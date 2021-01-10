Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 315

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,115,026 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of January 10, 2020.

5,011 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 113 children and 164 medical workers.

23,245 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 21,6% of cases.

2,100 persons hospitalised (41,9% of total cases revealed), 99 persons died and 5,292 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 791,598 persons recovered and 19,767 died from COVID-19.

In total, 5,769,908 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

446 cases in Odeska,

405 cases in Kyivska,

344 cases in Kharkivska,

327 cases in Mykolayvska,

326 cases in Lvivska,

302 cases in Cherkaska,

240 cases in Dnipropertovska,

207 cases in Zaporizhska,

186 cases in Donetska,

185 cases in Khmelnytska,

175 cases in Poltavska,

159 cases in Rivnenska,

151 cases in Chernivetska,

150 cases in Ternopilska,

149 cases in Sumska,

142 cases in Luhanska,

141 cases in Khersonska,

124 cases in Volynska,

111 cases in Zhytomyrska,

104 cases in Kyiv city,

85 cases in Kirovogradska,

74 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

69 cases in Vinnytska,

60 cases in Chernigivska,

49 cases in Zakarpatska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 315 (01/10/2021): 1,115,026

EMPR

