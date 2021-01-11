Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 316

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,119,314 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of January 11, 2020.

4,288 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 133 children and 184 medical workers.

16,061 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 26,7% of cases.

1,372 persons hospitalised (32% of total cases revealed), 68 persons died and 4,819 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 796,417 persons recovered and 19,835 died from COVID-19.

In total, 5,781,951 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

458 cases in Zaporizhska,

371 cases in Kyiv city,

365 cases in Kyivska,

312 cases in Odeska,

293 cases in Mykolayvska,

243 cases in Dnipropertovska,

229 cases in Cherkaska,

217 cases in Poltavska,

160 cases in Lvivska,

160 cases in Sumska,

159 cases in Khersonska,

153 cases in Donetska,

153 cases in Chernivetska,

140 cases in Luhanska,

120 cases in Zhytomyrska,

103 cases in Volynska,

103 cases in Ternopilska,

97 cases in Vinnytska,

96 cases in Kharkivska,

92 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

88 cases in Rivnenska,

79 cases in Chernigivska,

44 cases in Zakarpatska.

41 cases in Khmelnytska,

12 cases in Kirovogradska,

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 316 (11/01/2021): 1,119,314

