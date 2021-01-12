Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 317

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,124,430 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of January 12, 2020.

5,116 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 131 children and 309 medical workers.

41,682 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 12,3% of cases.

1,092 persons hospitalised (21,4% of total cases revealed), 184 persons died and 15,951 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 816,368 persons recovered and 20,019 died from COVID-19.

In total, 5,805,824 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

898 cases in Kyiv city,

520 cases in Poltavska,

463 cases in Zaporizhska,

315 cases in Odeska,

306 cases in Cherkaska,

312 cases in Lvivska,

284 cases in Kyivska,

267 cases in Dnipropertovska,

275 cases in Kharkivska,

184 cases in Chernivetska,

160 cases in Donetska,

152 cases in Sumska,

132 cases in Rivnenska,

121 cases in Vinnytska,

99 cases in Volynska,

73 cases in Khersonska,

72 cases in Zhytomyrska,

66 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

52 cases in Mykolayvska,

47 cases in Luhanska,

134 cases in Zakarpatska.

118 cases in Khmelnytska,

76 cases in Kirovogradska,

7 cases in Chernigivska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 317 (12/01/2021): 1,124,430

EMPR

Tags: