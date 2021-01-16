Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 321

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,154,692 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of January 16, 2020.

7,729 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 245 children and 369 medical workers.

48,700 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 15,9% of cases.

2,083 persons hospitalised (27% of total cases revealed), 144 persons died and 9,792 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 857,183 persons recovered and 20,686 died from COVID-19.

In total, 5,934,439 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

821 cases in Kyiv city,

696 cases in Zaporizhska,

586 cases in Dnipropertovska,

540 cases in Donetska,

485 cases in Lvivska,

474 cases in Kyivska,

409 cases in Mykolayvska,

350 cases in Poltavska,

325 cases in Odeska,

323 cases in Cherkaska,

285 cases in Kharkivska,

243 cases in Rivnenska,

237 cases in Sumska,

228 cases in Vinnytska,

209 cases in Chernivetska,

204 cases in Volynska,

210 cases in Khmelnytska,

200 cases in Zhytomyrska,

168 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

155 cases in Luhanska,

147 cases in Zakarpatska.

134 cases in Chernigivska.

92 cases in Kirovogradska,

63 cases in Khersonska,

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 321 (16/01/2021): 1,154,692

