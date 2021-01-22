Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 328

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,182,969 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of January 22, 2020.

5,348 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 164 children and 225 medical workers.

43,593 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 13% of cases.

1,900 persons hospitalised (36% of total cases revealed), 163 persons died and 14,239 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 928,969 persons recovered and 21,662 died from COVID-19.

In total, 6,057,828 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

793 cases in Kyiv city,

332 cases in Zaporizhska,

309 cases in Dnipropertovska,

234 cases in Donetska,

315 cases in Lvivska,

362 cases in Kyivska,

328 cases in Mykolayvska,

350 cases in Poltavska,

330 cases in Odeska,

307 cases in Cherkaska,

315 cases in Kharkivska,

145 cases in Rivnenska,

224 cases in Sumska,

176 cases in Vinnytska,

195 cases in Chernivetska,

178 cases in Volynska,

168 cases in Khmelnytska,

155 cases in Zhytomyrska,

153 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

101 cases in Luhanska,

141 cases in Zakarpatska.

107 cases in Ternopilska,

198 cases in Chernigivska.

35 cases in Kirovogradska,

90 cases in Khersonska,

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 328 (01/28/2021): 1,182,969

EMPR

Tags: