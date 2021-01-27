Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 333

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,200,883 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of January 27, 2020.

3,776 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 115 children and 172 medical workers.

13,962 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 18% of cases.

2,430 persons hospitalised (46% of total cases revealed), 145 persons died and 14,250 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 980,085 persons recovered and 22,202 died from COVID-19.

In total, 6,152,298 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

241 cases in Zaporizhska,

238 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

166 cases in Odeska,

160 cases in Chernivetska,

146 cases in Kyiv city,

138 cases in Lvivska,

136 cases in Dnipropertovska,

126 cases in Donetska,

123 cases in Mykolayvska,

122 cases in Zhytomyrska,

102 cases in Kyivska,

101 cases in Sumska,

95 cases in Ternopilska,

90 cases in Khersonska,

84 cases in Poltavska,

68 cases in Cherkaska,

67 cases in Vinnytska,

66 cases in Volynska,

59 cases in Zakarpatska.

51 cases in Kharkivska,

49 cases in Rivnenska,

41 cases in Luhanska,

42 cases in Chernigivska,

3 cases in Kirovogradska,

2 cases in Khmelnytska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 333 (01/27/2021): 1,200,883

EMPR

